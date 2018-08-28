× Suspect Finally in Custody in Fatal Bicycle Hit-and-Run

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is now in police custody charged with hitting and killing a bicyclist one month ago.

56-year-old Darrel Ford was hit and killed while riding his bike in the intersection of MLK Parkway and Woodland Avenue just before 1:00am on July 28th. Des Moines Police identified a suspect vehicle and driver, Anthony McGilvrey, days after the accident however police were unable to locate.

Late Tuesday morning McGilvrey was found hiding in a home in Newton, according to Des Moines Police. He is now charged with Driving While Barred and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.

His wife, Jennifer McGilvrey, is facing charges for allegedly allowing her husband to drive her car while he was not legally allowed to.