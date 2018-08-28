Suspended ISU Football Player Charged for Role in BB Gun Scare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University football player and his neighbor are each facing criminal charges connected to a gun scare on campus last week.

Iowa State Police announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Dallas Taylor-Cortez is charged with 3rd Degree Harassment, a simple misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident that lead to a campus-wide alert being sent last week.

On the evening of Thursday, August 23rd ISU Police were called to the Frederiksen Court residence community on a report of armed individuals. That triggered and "ISU Alert" to be sent out including a description of the suspects. Police eventually found those suspects in the residence community and learned that the weapons that had been seen were BB guns.

Along with the charges against Taylor-Cortez, authorities are also charging 19-year old Tyciera Whitaker Wells with False Report to a Public Entity. She is accused of lying to officers about where Taylor-Cortez and other suspects lived.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed. The day after the gun scare Cyclone Head Football Coach Matt Campbell announced the suspension of Taylor-Cortez and three other freshmen players. Campbell did not elaborate on the reason for the suspensions.