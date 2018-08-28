Today is ‘Grandview Little League Day’ in Polk County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- They represented our city, state and region at the Little League World Series. Today their county said 'Thank you.'

On Tuesday the Polk County Board of Supervisors decreed August 28th, 2018 as "Grandview Little League Day" in Polk County. The honor comes one week after the team from the east side of Des Moines was eliminated from the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Supervisor Tom Hockensmith, who represents the east side and formerly coached in Grandview's league, told the boys they made the whole state proud. "To see this team advance as far as they did was very exciting," he said, "but you became more than just a team East Des Moines, you became Central Iowa's team."

Supervisor John Mauro offered his own praise, speaking from experience. "I used to coach at Fort Des Moines and we were very, very good," he said, "I always hated to draw Grandview in the tournaments. I could never beat Grandview. You were great then and you're even greater now. We're very proud of you."