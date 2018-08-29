× Authorities Confirm Body Found in Wolf Creek is Jake Wilson

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa – Black Hawk County officials confirm the human remains found earlier this month is Jake Wilson.

Kayakers found the remains in a rural part of Wolf Creek. Officials are not releasing the exact location the remains were found but say it is an area they had previously searched. Officials say a recent decrease in creek levels aided the search.

Wilson’s biological father and grandfather say they are planning a memorial service for this weekend.