Charles Grassley Remembers John McCain’s Favorite Iowa Joke

WASHINGTON, DC -- On Friday the late Senator John McCain will lie in state at the US Capitol Building where he served for more than three decades.

Iowa's Charles Grassley served alongside McCain that entire time. On Wednesday he paid tribute to McCain on the floor of the US Senate, sharing a favorite joke about Iowa that McCain was fond of using.

"Even after he became ill last year, Sen. McCain`s charisma was strong as ever. At Christmastime, he greeted me with an oft-repeated joke that he had had his glass of ethanol for breakfast."