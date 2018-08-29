Jake Wilson’s Family Thanks Community For Support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa-- Jake Wilson went missing in April and Wednesday his family learned he isn't coming home.

Tests have confirmed remains found near his La Porte City are Jake Wilson.

The family says its brought them closure but hasn't made the grief any easier.

“It hurts I look at his picture and cry every day, I miss him," Jake's dad Michael Wilson said.

“At this time, we have been able to positively find them as Jake Wilson, there is further analysis still in progress,” La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said.

Early August, kayakers found human remains a mile down Wolf Creek, instigators say that area was previously searched about 30 times.

“The conditions have always changed inside this creek where you saw a sand bar at one point, it’s no longer there is a lot of shifting in this creek," Chief Brecher said.

The family wants more answers like cause of death.

Officials say they are working to answer that question.

“I am glad they are going to continue and to keep the eyes open but at this point we are going to lay jakes memory to rest," Jake’s Grandpa Bruce Wilson said.

The family will cherish the last memories they have with Jake.

All while, Folks in La Porte City say Jake’s memory will live on.

The Wilson family will hold a memorial service for Jake at 11 on Saturday at the Candeo Church in Cedar Falls.