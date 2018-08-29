× Fred Hubbell Releases 2017 Tax Information; Gave 27% of Income to Charity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell is releasing details from his 2017 tax filings.

On Wednesday the Hubbell for Governor campaign released a few key data points from the returns with a promise to make the full filing available later this week.

The Hubbell campaign says Mr. Hubbell and his wife, Charlotte, had a federal Adjusted Gross Income of $3,000,973 in 2017. The Hubbells personally gave $816,926 to charity. That’s 27.2% of their income. The Hubbells paid a federal tax rate of 25.3%.

The Hubbells’ taxable income in Iowa totaled $1,878,393. They paid a tax rate of 6.3% in state.

The Hubbells also donated significantly to charity through the “Fred and Charlotte Hubbell Charitable Foundation”. They gave a total of $458,650 to charity through the foundation. Including their personal giving the Hubbells gave a total of $1.2 million to charity in 2017.

The Hubbell campaign plans to make his full return available to the media on Thursday afternoon.

Governor Kim Reynolds has released a decade of tax returns and has called on Hubbell to do the same. Hubbell says he is keeping with a precedent set by Robert D. Ray and Chet Culver of releasing one year’s returns before running for governor.