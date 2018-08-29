× Iowa College Aid Aims to Provide School Counselors with Tools to Guide Students

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa College Aid is launching new training program for counselors and professionals who work in a college access field.

The “College and Career Readiness” training program is five online course that cover topics like talking to students about college admissions, financial aid, transitioning, creating a support system and more.

Iowa College Aid Spokesperson Elizabeth Keest Sedrel said school counselors and educators are critical to a student’s academic career. The program aims to give professionals the right tools to guide students into postsecondary education.

“School counselors have so many different things that are expected of them, and they fill so many different roles. This is the only continuing education that’s offered for them in the state of Iowa that is specifically related to college access,” Keest Sedrel said.

Keest Sedrel said there are 39 people registered from across the state.

“There’s a big push on ‘Future Ready Iowa’ to ensure that at least 70 percent of our workforce has some training beyond high school. One of the front lines of accomplishing this goal is going to school counselors. We want to make sure that school counselors and teachers, administrators across Iowa have all of the information that they need in order to help their students reach these education goals,” Keest Sedrel said.

If a participant completes all five course they will receive an “Access Specialist Certificate.”

Iowa College Aid partnered with AEA Iowa, The Iowa Department of Education and Iowa School Counselor Association for the online program.

People have until September 25th to register for the course. Classes begin October 1st.

For more information on how to register, click here.