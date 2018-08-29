New Science Center of Iowa Exhibit Almost Ready for Builders Big and Small

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Its taken hundreds of thousands of blocks and hour after hour of tedious construction, now the newest exhibit at the Science Center of Iowa is almost ready for the public.

"Brick by Brick" is a celebration of all things Lego. The centerpiece of the exhibit is ten massive replicas of architecture from all around the world built entirely out of Legos.

They were constructed by a group of local Lego enthusiasts who meet regularly at the Science Center. But the exhibit isn't just about looking. Kids and parents are encouraged to dive in and start building. There are shake tables and a wind tunnel to put your creations to the test.

Chris Hettinger helped create the architectural models in the exhibit. He hopes the work inspires kids to keep on building.

"It really inspires a lot of creativity and interest in young builders," Hettinger says, "to see that these are the same bricks that they build their little Batmobile out of and see that they can be be built into these large structures is pretty amazing."

The exhibit opens on Labor Day. The exhibit isn't just visiting. It will be a permanent part of the Science Center of Iowa.