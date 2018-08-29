× Officials Able to Locate Nemaha 13-Year-Old in Ida County

UPDATE: The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says Lakota Altena has been located by the Ida County Sheriff’s Office north of Holstein, Iowa.

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl from Nemaha.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office says Lakota Altena left a note for her parents that said she needed to go help someone. She is believed to have left between 9:00 Tuesday night and 6:00 Wednesday morning.

Altena is a white female between 5’3 and 5’4” with long dark brown hair and weighs about 125 pounds. She has pierced ears and wears glasses.

She is driving at green 1999 Dodge Dakota with a black toolbox. The truck has an Iowa license plate of BZK 203.

If you have any information about Altena’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement immediately.