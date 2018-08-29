× Officials to Release Results of Testing on Remains Believed to Be Jake Wilson

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa – We’ll learn Wednesday whether the search for 16-year-old Jake Wilson is officially over.

The search for the autistic teen has been going on for months, now. Wilson went missing on April 7th after telling his parents he was walking to nearby Wolf Creek in La Porte City.

Kayakers discovered human remains in the creek earlier this month but they weren’t able to make a positive identification of the remains without further testing.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department is holding a news conference at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the La Porte City Fire Department. They plan to release the results of testing to confirm whether the remains are in fact Jake Wilson.

We will stream the newscast live on WHOtv.com and on the WHO-HD Facebook page.

Wilson’s biological father and grandfather believe the remains belong to Jake.

The two are sharing stories about Jake and planning a memorial service for this weekend.

“He was just a boy full of life, full of smiles. He loved all things that all young boys like, and…yeah he just, smiles all the time,” said Bruce Wilson, Jake’s grandfather.

The memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Candeo Church in Cedar Falls.