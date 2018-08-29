× Suspect Arrested in North Iowa Man’s Murder

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Livermore man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at his home in LuVerne Monday.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Jeffrey Winters is charged with first degree murder in the death of 54-year-old Randy Page.

Investigators received a call Monday at 5:30 p.m. from a woman who said her husband was unresponsive and on the ground. When deputies arrived, they found Page was deceased.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Winters is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a cash bond of $2 million.