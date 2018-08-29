× Trial in Sabrina Ray’s Murder Moved to Sioux City

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – The new location for Marc and Misty Ray’s murder trial been chosen.

Court documents filed last Friday show the Perry couple will stand trial in Sioux City on February 4, 2019. A judge ruled on August 22nd that the Rays’ case could not be heard in Dallas County because of the abundance of pre-trial publicity surrounding the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

The pair is accused of abusing and denying care to their adopted daughter, who was found dead in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. The teen weighed just 56-pounds at the time of her death.

Marc and Misty Ray are charged with first degree murder in Sabrina’s death as well as several charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against their other adopted children. Marc Ray rays also charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one the children in the home.

Other family members, brother Justin Ray and grandmother Carla Bousman, have already been convicted in connection to the abuse Sabrina Ray suffered. Josie Bousman, a cousin, has agreed to testify against the Rays. Bousman’s trial will be held after the Rays’ trial.