USDA’s Ag Secretary Tours Farm Progress Show- Optomistic on NAFTA Replacement

BOONE, Iowa- USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue toured the grounds of the Farm Progress Show 2018. The Secretary was briefed on the latest technology for improving harvest at the John Deere Exhibit. He even climbed a giant green combine.

In meeting with reporters Perdue was asked about year round E-15 sales.

“The President called me this morning and said let’s get it done,” said Perdue. “We’ve just got to balance it out and talk with our corn constituancy, our corn growers, and the ethanol community, about what is the balance with the refineries.”

Perdue was asked about a NAFTA replacement, after President Trump announced a new trade agreement with Mexico.

“We’re very excited and pleased with the agreement,” said Perdue. “We’re happy that came about we hope that it will lead to a totally renewed NAFTA between the three countries, if Canada comes along.”

Perdue added that he is hoping for an agreement with the Chinese government for trade with the US.

“We’d love to have the China deal done very quickly, unfortunately, that’s up to China we felt like they unfairly retaliated against our efforts there,” said Perdue. “They’ve been barring our crops such as corn and others, DGG’s for years.”

Another concern for agriculture is the Waters of the U.S. rule, an effort to regulate small bodies of water, by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency.

“Administrator Wheeler now is working on a new WOTUS rule that will be affirmed in the courts,” said Perdue. “We’re not going to see mud puddles out here deemed waters of the US I can assure you that.”

Secretary Perdue will tour Iowa on Thursday as well, with a Round Table Discussion in Ames, and tour of the Raccoon River Watershed near Panora.