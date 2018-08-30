× Arraignment Thursday for Teen Dad Accused of Murdering Baby Daughter

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teen father accused of killing his eight-month-old daughter will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say 17-year-old Jayden Straight brutally abused his daughter Raija, resulting in skull fractures and broken ribs. Raija died on July 14th.

Investigators say Straight was the only one at the Des Moines home at the time they believe Raija was beaten.

Straight turned himself into authorities two days later and is charged with first degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

He will be tried as an adult.