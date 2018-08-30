× Judge: Univ. of Iowa Owes $21 Million in Lawsuit Over Children’s Hospital Construction

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An already over budget project will now cost the University of Iowa even more.

Modern Piping Inc., says the company is still waiting to be paid for work on the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The facility opened last year and this week a Johnson County judge ordered the university to pay the company $21 million.

The university is still involved in disputes with other contractors who worked on the hospital.