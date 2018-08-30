× LULAC Rallies Support For Tibbetts’ Family

DES MOINES, Iowa– The Latino community says it’s seeing more hateful messages.

This is in the wake of the arrest of an accused illegal immigrant in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The frightful backlash is also appearing as robocalls in Central Iowa.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office is investigating that call from a white supremacist group.

The threats and racist rhetoric are raising alarms across Iowa’s Latino community.

In response, The League of United Latin Americans held a rally to unite the Latino community.

For some it was about more than that.

“It’s important for me to come here to support the family,” resident Victor Barojas said.

Support Mollie Tibbetts and her family.

Rally go’er Carl McPherson says, Tibbett’s death has sparked a message of hate and anti-immigration.

“Thats very dangerous precedent where hate groups and splinter groups start going after the entire population,” resident Carl McPherson said.

McPhersons right, hours before the rally a group of vandals’spray painted “deport illegals” on the Southeast side of Des Moines.

People who live nearby say they’re being targeted because of Rivera’s charges.

“Unsafe or its going to make a fight or its going to corrupt something they are trying to make something out of this,” resident Jackie Clark said.

By attending this rally Mcpherson is trying to redirect the conversation to include tolerance and diversity.