Racist Robocalls Using Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder to Incite Hate

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Attorney General's Office is investigating robocalls from a white supremacist group that is using the murder of Mollie Tibbetts to spread hateful and racist messages.

The call, from Idaho-based “Road to Power”, makes several disturbing statements.

“The body of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was found in a cornfield after she was stabbed to death by an invader from Mexico.”

This all comes after Tibbetts’ family spoke about Mollie's death last week, saying it should not be used to spread hate against the Latino community.

“Road to Power” says it is responsible for the message that goes on to call Tibbetts’ alleged murderer, Cristhian Rivera, "a biological hybrid of white and savage Aztec ancestors, who kill with knives."

The group continues to push its violent message across for nearly one and a half minutes.

“The Aztec hybrids, known as Mestizos, are low-IQ, bottom-feeding savages, and is why the country they infest are crime-ridden failures. That`s now America`s fate too unless we re-found America as whites-only and get rid of them now. Every last one.”

We received the call at our studio Tuesday night but it's unclear how widespread the calls are.

The Iowa AG’s office is investigating to determine whether the call is legal.

Police say Tibbetts was kidnapped and killed while on a run in Brooklyn on July 18th. Investigators discovered her body hidden in a cornfield nearly a month after she went missing.

Twenty-four-year-old Cristhian Rivera led officers to her remains. He's charged with first degree murder and is also being a held on a federal detainer for being in the U.S. illegally.