Teen Father Accused of Killing Infant Daughter Wants to Stay in Juvenile Custody

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jayden Straight becomes an adult on Friday. On Thursday he asked a judge to allow him to continue staying in juvenile custody as he awaits trial for allegedly killing his daughter.

Straight is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly killing his 8-month-old daughter, Raija, in July. She died as the result of skull fractures and broken ribs allegedly suffered while she was in her father's care.

Straight was 17 at the time of the crime. He turns 18 on Friday, August 31st. At a court hearing on Thursday he requested that he be allowed to stay in juvenile custody to continue therapy. Prosecutors argue he is eligible for similar care in the adult court system. A judge did not rule on the request Thursday.

A trial date is now set for Straight. He will go on trial on October 29th, 2018. If convicted he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.