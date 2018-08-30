USDA Ag Secretary Perdue Holds Round Table Discussion in Ames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa-USDA Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue stopped at LANDUS Cooperative Office here for a round-table discussion with Iowa farmers and agribusinesses.

The topics were wide-ranging during an hour-long conversation.

“Right now on our farm we have six boys under the age of seventeen and as young as nine that are involved in the operation,” said Jordan Carstons, a farmer from Bagley. “Really supportive of what you’re doing long-term, so that we can keep these young people in the operation.”

“Six boys to want to continue that lifestyle,” said Perdue. “We know that’s a great way to grow up, but you also want them to be successful, where their families can enjoy the things that other people enjoy as well.”

The Secretary also has heard before concerns of E-15 fuel sales, and how that impacts ethanol producers, and grain farmers. Concern is for waivers granted to small refineries.

“While it’s small in percentage terms, 10.3 to 9.8 per cent that's annualized,” said Nick Bowdish, of Elite Octane near Atlantic. “That’s 700 million gallons of ethanol that’s not getting blended, that’s 2-300 million bushel of corn.”

Perdue said that court rulings had caused changes to the procedure.

'Working on that as a part of the over all solution for the 12 month E-15,' said Perdue.

You get into Vietnam that has a 17% tariff on our corn right now,” said Michael Fritch, a farmer from Mitchellville. “If we were in the TPP we wouldn’t have that 17% tariff, so what are his views going back in and get back into the TPP?”

Perdue said he can’t speak for President Trump, but gave his opinion.

“My strategy is to see the domino effect, Mexico, Canada, the EU, Japan, while they say they don’t want to do anything outside the TPP, we’re having very favorable discussions with Japan right now,” said Perdue.