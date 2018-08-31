11 Years Since First Same-Sex Couple Married In Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The first legally recognized same-sex marriage happened eleven years ago Friday.

Back in 2007, we were there when Sean Fritz and Tim McQuillan's got married.

The ceremony happened immediately after a Polk County judge ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.

The couple rushed to tie the knot because they knew the ruling would be appealed.

The minister who officiated the ceremony remembers the day well.

“It was a fast-moving wave when you look back at it; it took decades to get to that point,” Former minister of the First Unitarian United Church Mark Stringer said. “I think once the dam broke people realized that same-sex couples were no different that heterosexual couples".

The Iowa Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2009, two years after Fritz and McQuillan got married.

The couple is still happily married and living in California with the daughter.