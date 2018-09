Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Valley-Dowling is the best rivalry in the state, and Friday night was another great example why.

Top ranked Dowling loses to 4th ranked Valley 20-6. It was a dominating performance by the Valley defense, turning back numerous Dowling scoring opportunities.

It's just the 4th loss for Dowling in the last 5+ years, 3 of those courtesy of Valley.

Tigers host CR Kennedy next week, Dowling travels to take on Johnston, who will likely be the new #1 team in Class 4A.