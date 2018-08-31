Hawkeye Fans Expect Construction and Traffic Delays During Football Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa kicks off its football season with a home game against Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon, and fans need to be aware of alternative routes to get to Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa City and Kinnick Stadium both have construction projects through the season.

According to University of Iowa Charlie Taylor First Avenue in Coralville will remain closed for all home games.

Taylor suggests for people coming into Iowa City to avoid the exit off of I-80 and instead use either Dubuque Street or the Coral Ridge exit.

“Another construction project that is going on is Myrtle Ave at Riverside. Myrtle Avenue lot is a very popular lot for our fans. We are going to ask people to take Benton to Greenwood rather than to come in on Riverside. Riverside there with Myrtle is down to one lane, so that will be impacted as well,” Taylor said.

Taylor said for people using Highway 218 to get off at Melrose.

“We have to adjust a little bit this year because we’ve got a little construction project going on and then construction in and around Iowa City. As always we ask fans to arrive early,” Taylor said.

According to Iowa City the new Park Road Bridge will be opened to the public beginning September 1st at 6:00 a.m. Both westbound and eastbound lanes will be open to vehicles.

Only the north side of the bridge is open to pedestrians, for construction is not complete on the south side. For alternative routes on the Park Road Bridge click here.

As the season continues the University will update people on alternative routes here.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.