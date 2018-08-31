× New Clear-Bag Policy Enforced at Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football kicks off this weekend with their first game against South Dakota State. If you are heading into Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday evening, there is a new rule about the type of bags you can bring in. Starting this year, you can no longer bring in bags or purses into Jack Trice unless they are completely see-through.

In the past you could get into the stadium with a non-clear bag, but Iowa State says they take forever to search. This way fans can get into the stadium quickly. There are some exceptions to the rule, you can carry a small clutch handbag as well as something like a diaper bag. If you do bring a bag or item that is prohibited, you will be asked to return that item to your car or discard it. You can buy a clear bag at the Memorial Union Bookstore, there are several options for sale between $15 and $25. Cy’s Locker Room on Duff Avenue is also expecting to get a big shipment of them in Friday for around $10 each. Iowa State says, above all, the number one reason for making this clear bag rule is safety.

“This day and age it just makes sense to have a clear bag policy and you’re seeing it across the country in football stadiums, basketball arenas, and so this is probably the trend going forward,” Voice of the Cyclones John Walters said.

When it comes to parking at the game there are still some lots under construction. Crews are still working on parts of the Hilton Coliseum parking lots, there are still some spaces open, but it is limited.

“In a few weeks that construction will be done, it will be even more spaces available around Hilton Coliseum than there used to be but right now it is still a construction zone, so while there are some spots over there, fans need to be aware of that if that’s where they plan to park,” Walters said.

When it comes to leaving after the game, Highway 69 plans to be open, it hasn’t been for quite a while this summer, and that will help relieve some of the congestion as people leave Ames. However, it is still a construction zone, so people will still have to drive slowly.

It is a 7 P.M. game Saturday and tailgating lots open six hours before kickoff. And the gates to the stadium open 90 minutes prior to game time. Iowa State officials said to plan to arrive to the stadium early because there will be a parachute team flying into the stadium a few minutes before the football teams arrive.

“One of the guys on the parachute team is going to have a go-pro on his helmet so they’re going to show on the video boards the view of the stadium as he comes down into it so that will be a really cool experience for the fans to get in here early,” Walters said.

For more information on parking and the new clear-bag policy visit cyclones.com.