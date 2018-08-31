× Police Seek Driver of Car That Hit Teen and Crashed Into Hobby Lobby

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash that left one person injured on the northwest side of town Thursday night.

Officers were called to a report of teens fighting in the parking lot between Sears and Hobby Lobby on Merle Hay Road. During the fight, a car drove into one of the teens involved and crashed into a building.

One person was hospitalized with what police say were minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the driver.