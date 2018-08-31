× WHO-HD’s RVTV Cy-Hawk Tailgate Hits The Road Monday

Channel 13 RVTV Team to celebrate in 5 Iowa towns en route to Iowa vs ISU Game in Iowa City

Team to make overnight stops in Diagonal, Norwalk, Knoxville, Albia and Ottumwa

Big Coverage of Iowa’s Super Bowl on Channel 13 News starts Monday, September 3

DES MOINES, IA – WHO-HD is packing up and hittin’ the road Monday morning for RVTV 2018, the station’s annual week-long Iowa/Iowa State tailgate party. The Channel 13 RVTV crew will be headquartered in a luxurious Plaza RV parked in the center of each town. This year’s route will make stops in Diagonal, Norwalk, Knoxville, Albia and Ottumwa on the way to Iowa City for the big game Saturday, September 8th. Iowans can watch WHO-HD’s RVTV coverage live all week long on Channel 13 News at 4, 5, 6, & 10 PM starting Monday, September 3rd.

Channel 13’s RVTV team is captained by Sports Director Keith Murphy and co-captained by John Sears, Michael Admire, and Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson. “Iowa Nice Guy’ Scott Siepker rides along to provide unique essays on each town. The popular fan sites Hawkeye Nation and Cyclone Fanatic also join the caravan with RV’s of their own. Each day starts with a special preview from RVTV veteran Andy Fales on Channel 13’s Today in Iowa from 5 to 7 AM.

This is the 18th year for Channel 13’s RVTV, and as the tradition grows, so do the celebrations in each town visited. This year, the RVTV team is already hearing about celebrations planned at each of the tour stops including marching bands, dunk-tanks, a flash mob, tug-of-war over a river, and a very special guest or two.

“We never know quite what to expect, which is part of the fun,” says Murphy. “But one thing we can always count on is great Iowa hospitality. RVTV could only work in Iowa where these communities know how to roll out the welcome mat. All fans pick a side in the Cy-Hawk rivalry, but they also remind us we’re all Iowans first. It’s a great experience.”

In addition to Hawkeye-Cyclone pregame coverage from Diagonal to Iowa City, Channel 13’s RVTV coverage will include extra features and behind-the-scenes exclusives on the station’s RVTV web page at www.whotv.com, plus SoundOff Nation on Facebook, and @SoundOff13 on Twitter. Use the hashtag #RVTV.