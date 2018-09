Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY - The Hawkeyes didn't get off to the start they were hoping for, but the end result is what matters.

Iowa led NIU just 3-0 at half, but then poured it on in the 2nd half en-route to a 33-7 win.

The defense was dominant sacking NIU 5 times.

The win gives Head Coach Kirk Ferentz his 144th in Hawkeye history. Ferentz is now the all-time winningest coach, passing Hayden Fry.

Up next, Iowa State.