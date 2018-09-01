Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc, Iowa State Game Cancelled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Iowa State's game against South Dakota State has been cancelled, and will not be made up.

Both teams tried to wait out a weather delay, but it never happened.

The Cyclones took an early 7-0 lead, but it won't matter.

ISU AD Jamie Pollard says they will look to add another game October 20th, their bye week. If they cant' find an opponent for the 20th, and need another win at the end of the season to become bowl eligible they will look to play championship weekend.

The players suspended against SDSU will be eligible to play against Iowa.

Refunds for the game depend on a future game.