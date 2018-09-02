× Cyclone Fans Wonder If They’ll Get Refunded For Cancelled Football Game

AMES, Iowa– Severe weather cancelled an Iowa State University football game Saturday.

Sunday, cyclone fans are wondering whether they’ll get their money back.

In a statement ISU is unable to say if the game will be rescheduled or if people will get refunded.

Jennifer Erickson from Minnesota drove three hours to attend the first cyclone game.

“It’s just sad for the players the fan atmosphere in the stadium was so amazing,” Erickson said.

The last time a game was cancelled was back in 1963 when former President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and back in 2001 a game was postponed after the 9/11 World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

ISU says cancelling a football game due to weather is uncommon but, it’s one Erickson agrees with.

“There was a lot of lightning, it was the best decision to cancel,” Erickson said.