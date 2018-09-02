× Metro Mayor Vows to Learn CPR After Husband’s Near Fatal Heart Attack on Way Home From City Council Meeting

JOHNSTON, Iowa–Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfeld thought her husband was dead in the seat next to her in the family’s car. Dave Roederer, the director of the Iowa Department of Management, had just suffered a heart attack. He had already suffered one about 25 years ago.

Roeder had picked up Dierenfeld after a city council meeting August 6th. He hadn’t been feeling well for a few days. But on the way home, he said he felt considerably worse and pulled over on the side of the road. That’s when he had a heart attack and slumped over the wheel. Dierenfeld called 9-1-1 for help. A dispatcher led her through CPR but she couldn’t revive him.

Medics arrived and eventually helped to revive him. Dierenfeld said the incident has taught her to learn CRP and she has vowed to take a class.

Watch the couple share their story here.