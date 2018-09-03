Final Game of the Season for Iowa Cubs Cancelled Due to Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Rain caused the cancellation of the final game of the season for the Iowa Cubs. It was a disappointing end to the season, as fans were hoping to enjoy a nice ballgame on labor day at Principal Park. Instead, those fans just got wet and went home. There have been quite a few game cancellations this year due to weather. In fact, the team's Assistant General Manager, Randy Wehofer, says that's kind of been the story of this season.

"It`s been a record year for rain outs," said Wehofer. "So, I guess we`ve come full circle from forcing in a double-header on opening day, because we knew it was gonna rain and snow the second day, to finishing with a rain out in two of the last three games. This what 2018, unfortunately, will be remembered for."

Wehofer says tickets for today's game and for Saturday's game (which was also rained out), will be good for equal value rain vouchers next season, for any game other than the 4th of July.