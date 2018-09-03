State Center Homeowners Blaming Union Pacific Railroad for Severe Flooding on Property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE CENTER, Iowa -- Rain is an un - welcomed visitor in Marshall County. Over the weekend, it was enough to flood a neighborhood in State Center.

On Sunday morning, 86 - year - old Carolyn York woke up to about half a foot of water in her home.

"I heard this gushing sound and I thought it was maybe waster rushing in through a window or something. I finally got brave enough to get up and go check and I put my feet into that cold water and it was up to my ankles," she laughed.

The house which was built by her late husband is now uninhabitable. It's the first time its ever flooded, however it came close earlier this summer after a heavy rainfall. York says mother nature is responsible for the rain but clams the Union Pacific Railroad needs to be held accountable for the flooding.

"The railroad did not take care of their property correctly," said Barry York, Carolyn's son.

He says a nearby culvert owned and maintained by the UP is clogged, keeping storm waters from draining. This summer both he and city leaders asked UP to come look at and resolved the issue but says their requests fell on deaf ears.

"Just the other day, I wrote Senator Grassley for help," he said. " I shouldn't have to asked for help like that. I shouldn't have to get the government involved. It's just not right."

After Channel 13 left York's property, Union Pacific tells Jodi Long a representative visited the property to asses the issue.