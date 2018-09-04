Weather Alerts

Diagonal’s Proud Athletic History

Posted 12:13 pm, September 4, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14PM, September 4, 2018

DIAGONAL, Iowa  --  Diagonal is home to the smallest school district in the state.  That means the fan base has to cheer twice as loud on game day.  Michael Admire has more on the proud sporting tradition in the town of 300.