Cyclones Past:Cancelled Games For Variety of Reasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa State Cyclones cancelled game against South Dakota State is something that has players, and coaches ready to move on to the first full game, the University of Iowa.

“Getting the opportunity for preparing for a game, getting the game started, some of those young guys getting at least some snaps, getting out in front of our fan base, our crowd,” said Head Coach Matt Campbell. “I thought there were some positives we were able to take from it.”

Campbell said he had a similar situation when he coached at Toledo, and was able to keep the team focused, even with one game taken away. The long delay didn’t seem to phase the Cyclone Players.

“I stayed locked in, just sat at my locker, listened to music on my phone, kind of kept going through the game plan,” said Cyclone Quarterback Kyle Kempt. “Those aren’t easy circumstances for us, we did a good job handling it.”

“I just tried to keep focused on the game,” said ISU Wide Receiver Deshaunte Jones. “I tried to keep my game plan in my mind, tried to keep focused throughout the delay.”

Iowa State University’s Football team , has had schedules change before. In 2001 the game the week of Nine Eleven, that year was moved to the end of the season.

The game against Drake was the most recent cancellation, after the death of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

In 1918, four games were cancelled due to an outbreak of the Spanish Flu. Another game that year was also cancelled on Thanksgiving, due to a snow storm, according to ISU’s Sports Information Director, and Sports Stats guy Chris Andringa. Also the actual ISU- Iowa game was cancelled in 1900 due to typhoid fever on the Ames Campus.