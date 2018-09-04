Flash Flooding and Severe Storms Likely Tonight in Central Iowa

This afternoon, Central Iowa is gearing up for another round of possible flash flooding and severe storms. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4 PM for parts of Central Iowa and all of Northern Iowa. The Des Moines Metro is included in the watch area.

Northern Iowa will see storms earlier with an additional 2 to 3” expected on already saturated ground. Some locally higher amounts of 4+ inches are possible north of Highway 20. Central Iowa will see 1 to 2” through late afternoon and early evening as a line of strong storms pushes through during the commute home from work.

A disturbance is lifting northeast out of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. It will arrive in Central Iowa by late afternoon. When it moves it, it will increase instability and lead to the rapid development of thunderstorms. Not only will they produce heavy rain due to the deep moisture in place over Iowa. Some of these storms may also produce strong winds, hail and an isolated tornado threat as they move through Central Iowa. Much of Central and Northern Iowa is under a slight risk for severe storms.

The line of storms through the Metro is expected between 4 and 7 PM. There maybe be some lingering storms behind the initial line through late tonight.