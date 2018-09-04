Labor Day Weekend Travel Statistics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Many people head back to work Tuesday after a long weekend of traveling. The Iowa State Patrol has had a busy weekend with so many people on the roads.

Here are some statistics from the Labor Day weekend travel:

-16 OWI's

-82 crashes investigated

-65 motorists assisted

- There was a triple fatality collision Sunday on Interstate 29 – The Iowa State Patrol won’t have the total number of weekend fatalities across the state until all agencies report to the D.O.T. (around 10:30 A.M. Tuesday)

Sergeant Ludwig from the Iowa State Patrol said "some accidents were caused by motorists traveling too fast in the rainy conditions." He reminds everyone to take it slow as we may have a lot of rain this week.