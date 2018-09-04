Search and Rescue Team Finds Body of Missing Altoona Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- The body of an Altoona man, who had been missing since last week, has been found. 50 year-old Kenneth Wade was discovered around 11:30 Tuesday morning. Wade's body was found in a heavily wooded area off of the Gay Lea Wilson Trail. That's the same area where Wade's vehicle was left parked on Wednesday. Altoona police say Wade was found north of where his vehicle was parked. Search and rescue teams used dogs and drones to comb the area repeatedly over the past week.

"Today we got a call about a deceased person that was found by a search and rescue team," said Sergeant Alyssa Wilson of the Altoona Police Department. "And that person has been identified as Kenneth Wade."

Police say there is nothing suspicious. Wade's official time and cause of death has not yet been released, pending autopsy results.