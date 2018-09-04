× Two Finalists Named for Pleasant Hill Fire Chief Search

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — After months of searching the city of Pleasant Hill has found two finalists for the Fire Chief job opening.

On Tuesday the city announced William Erb of Coralville and John Clark of Delta Township, Michigan as finalists.

Both candidates will meet the public at a reception at the Pleasant Hill Fire Station at 5151 Maple Drive on Thursday, September 6th from 5:30-7:30 pm.

The city has been looking for a fire chief since April.