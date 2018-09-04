× Voting Now Open to Name Harbor Seal Pup at Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is asking for your help to choose a name for its newest newborn.

Voting is now open to choose a name for a harbor seal pup born earlier this year. You can vote online through Noon on September 6th.

Here are your choices:

Go Go

Felix

Neal

Hudson

Monty

The zoo says the pup is still too shy to join in the fun in the main pool and spends its days hiding in small pools behind the scenes. The zoo plans to wean him from his mother in the coming month.