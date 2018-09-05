× Crop Conditions Holding Steady Despite Heavy Rains

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest crop report from the USDA shows soybeans and corn conditions are holding steady even as fields are flooded by heavy rains.

The report, released Tuesday rates Iowa’s corn crop as 74% good-to-excellent right now. That’s down just slightly from the ratings in early August as the state was coming out of one of the driest months in history.

Soybean conditions are currently rated at 72% good-to-excellent. That is down slightly from the early August rating of 74% good-to-excellent.

The biggest change in the fields is in the moisture content of the soil. 90% of the state’s topsoil now has adequate or surplus moisture. Back in August just 69% of the state’s topsoil was adequate or better.