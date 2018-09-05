× Guthrie County Mother Charged in Death of Child Who Drowned in Bathtub

BAGLEY, Iowa — A mother whose 11-month-old child drowned in an overflowing bathtub this summer is now charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

On August 10th first responders were called to the home of Seaira Briceno in Bagley on a report of a drowning. Briceno told police that she put her 11-month-old and two-year-old in a bathtub and left the room for five minutes. She ran back to the bathroom when water started dripping from the ceiling and found her 11-month-old floating unresponsive in the tub.

During an interview with police at the scene, Briceno admitted to smoking meth days before. She told officers she had not been drinking and passed a breath test at the scene. Police also collected a blood sample from Briceno at the scene. Results of tests on that blood weren’t included in a police report.

Police say their investigation found it would take more than 20 minutes for the tub to overflow, not the five minute timeline that Briceno gave.

She was arrested on Labor Day.

Briceno is also still awaiting trial for Child Endangerment charges relating to her arrest for OWI with her children in her car. That trial is scheduled to begin September 13th.