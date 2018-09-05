× Grinnell College National Poll: Opposition to President Trump Growing

GRINNELL, Iowa — A new nation poll commissioned by Grinnell College shows President Trump’s chances of re-election in two years are dim … and Americans are excited about that.

The poll was conducted by Des Moines-based Selzer & Co. 1,002 people nationwide, 792 who call themselves likely voters, responded to the survey over Labor Day weekend. The poll found President Trump’s approval is slipping and the number of Americans “definitely” opposed to his re-election is growing.

Here are some of the findings in the poll:

If the 2020 Presidential election were held today:

36% definitely will vote for Trump

43% definitely will vote for someone else

17% would consider someone else

Here’s how that same question scored among suburban voters, a group that favored Trump in 2018

49% definitely will vote someone else

27% definitely will vote for Trump

Are you more hopeful or fearful about state of the nation after upcoming elections?

60% more hopeful after 2018

59% more hopeful after 2020

“His numbers with women are on the gloomy side,” J. Ann Selzer, who directed the poll, said about the President’s numbers.

Read the full poll here: Grinnell College National Poll – A Challenging Road to 2020