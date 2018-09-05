Local Veteran Recounts Heroism of Late Congressman Leonard Boswell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- “He was the epitome of soldier-liness”

For retired Lt. Colonel M. “Terry” Lipovac, one mission with the late Congressman Leonard Boswell stands out among the rest.

Boswell was a decorated war veteran. A helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War, Boswell earned two distinguished flying crosses.

Lipovac was the commander of a reconnaissance unit and had captured a high value enemy soldier. Boswell was transporting them back to base.

“After picking up the prisoner we were coming back through the operation that the First Cav’ was running” recalled Lipovac.

According to Lipovac, the First Calvary was searching for James "Nick" Rowe, a special-ops soldier captured by the Viet Cong; he had been missing for five years. The army had intelligence that Rowe was in the area and being moved to an enemy stronghold. Helicopters would fly low over the tall grass exposing the enemy with the down-draft from their rotors; gunships would follow behind and open fire. What the pilots didn't know is that Rowe, wearing typical black Vietnamese clothes, had jumped on the opportunity to escape. He knocked out his guard and was now trying to get the attention of any helicopter he could. Lucky for Rowe, Lipovac says Boswell saw him.

“He had indicated that there was an individual in a clearing that was waving some type of material trying to attract the attention of the aircraft which were flying in the area. Leonard made a quick pass and as we were doing this, another command and control operations communication indicated there was a ‘Victor Charlie’ in the open" said Lipovac.

A gunner from the sweep operation prepared to open fire on Rowe, thinking was a Viet Cong soldier.

“At this point Leonard cued his mic and said ‘negative, negative, this is not a Victor Charlie, this is a 'Uniformed Sierra!’ being a U.S. soldier" said Lipovac.

Lipovac says Boswell noticed Rowe's full beard, and knew that the Viet Cong didn't grow them.

“If it wasn’t for Leonard, that individual would have been killed. Leonard did indeed save his life” said Lipovac.

A command helicopter landed in the clearing and lifted Rowe to safety.

“Leonard Boswell has been on my mind from that moment on more frequently than any of my other companions in war” said Lipovac.

The two would cross paths later in life.

“We didn’t even know each other was from Iowa until after the war when we met at the state fair. He says ‘I figured my backseat was from Iowa because you were very capable'” laughed Lipovac.

After reading Rowe's book “Five Years to Freedom”, Lipovac says he felt the gravity of what happened all those years ago.

“At that moment, I cried. As a military person we achieved a long-range goal to try to find Nick Rowe, but it was also ‘we saved another American's life’ and that’s always rewarding; especially when you're in the business of destroying life” said Lipovac.

After the Vietnam War Rowe was sent to the Philippines to train forces there. He was assassinated outside of Manila on April 21, 1989. Rowe is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Boswell was buried outside of Lamoni on Saturday, August 25.