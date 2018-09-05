× Man Accused of Setting Multiple Cars on Fire Inside Fort Dodge Parking Garage

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is looking for a man accused of setting multiple vehicles on fire at Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the parking garage at One Triton Circle on campus around 4:30 am on Tuesday. When they arrived they found multiple vehicles burning. They were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Police say 22-year-old Terrell Adams is the man who started the fires. He is being charged with 1st Degree Arson. Police have not been able to locate him and have issued a warrant for his arrest.