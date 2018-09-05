× National Family Meals Month Encourages People to Eat Together at Least Once a Day

DES MOINES, Iowa – September marks National Family Meals month and on expert recommends families sit down at least once a day for a meal.

Unity Point Community Outreach Educator Julia Richards Krapfl said when families sit down for a meal, children are more likely to gain social skills.

“This gives you a little bit more time to dig in to that. Ask a few more questions. Sometimes when we are doing something else like eating or maybe taking a walk that might start to drag kids out a little bit more. They are sitting there, they maybe got their hands occupied or something, they are going to start coming up with more information for you,” Richards Krapfl said.

Richards Krapfl said when parents are involved in a child’s life they are less likely to abuse alcohol and drugs.

One way to get children excited about having a meal together is to let them be involved in the planning. Richards Krapfl said to let children help with the prep work and help create different themes for different nights.

When a child is involved in the prep work it teaches them the importance of eating healthy.

Richards Krapfl said when everyone is at the table it is important to put all electronic away, especially adults.

“That is a big problem that we are seeing is that adults are spending lots of time on the phone doing things as well. When we are teaching kids to stay off the screens and then they go home and all their parents are doing is scrolling through Facebook as they are eating, they’re not connecting with their kids. They might as well not be there,” Richards Krapfl said.

Check you local Hy-Vee and see if it has any specials for National Family Meals month.