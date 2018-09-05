Science Center of Iowa has Free Admission for Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Science Center of Iowa is kicking off their Wednesday’s After Class events Wednesday afternoon with a Back to School Bash and students get in free.

It comes at the perfect time, The Brick by Brick exhibit opened Monday and more than 3,200 people came to its opening night. It features 10 full scale Lego models of architecture from around the world, all built by the same Chicago artist. There are also interactive displays where kids and families can create their own structures and explore underlying principles of engineering, construction and design.

“One of the major philosophies of the science center is learning through play and those aha moments that you might not realize that you’re learning but you’re having a great time, you’re playing, you’re having fun and then something clicks, and you realize that ‘oh I did just engineer a building,'" Science Center of Iowa's Emilee Jacobson said.

Not only can students see the new exhibit, but Wednesday's After Class features different activities each week.

“It might be sewing, it might be sewing LED lights into fabric and seeing how you can get those to light up if you connect the circuit as well as cardboard castles, that’s one of the fun one we do in the summers. We just bring in a ton of card board and let people unleash their creativity and build castles," Jacobson said.

The Back to School bash is free for students Wednesday, but it will continue every Wednesday from 1 to 5 P.M. It is normally $12 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 12.