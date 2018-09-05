Weather Alerts

Two Now Charged With Murder of Man Found Dead in Vehicle in June

Posted 2:10 pm, September 5, 2018, by

NEWTON, Iowa  —  Two people already charged in Jasper County for their alleged roles in a robbery are now charged with First Degree Murder as well.

50-year-old Jeffery Stendrup and 24-year-old Jaycie Streeder were charged on Tuesday for allegedly killing Jeremy McDowell.  McDowell was found dead in the back of a vehicle in Newton early on the morning of June 22nd.

On July 5th Stendrup was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Robbery after police executed a search warrant at his home looking for evidence connected to McDowell’s death.  Streeder was arrested the same day in Coon Rapids and charged as an Accessory to a felony.

 