Anti-Abortion Group Can't Join Lawsuit Against State's Fetal Heartbeat Bill: Judge

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group seeking to challenge the state’s “Fetal Hearbeat Law” because they claim it allows too many abortions won’t be allowed to join a lawsuit challenging that the law unlawfully violates abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Emma Goldman Clinic are suing Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Board of Medicine over SF 359, a bill passed by the legislature and signed into law by Reynolds. The bill makes abortion illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. It does allow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

The plaintiffs in the case argue that the law violates women’s rights by outlawing abortions before a woman may even know she is pregnant.

Another group, “Save the 1”, was seeking to join the lawsuit while offering a conflicting argument. The group wants to see the the exceptions for rape and incest removed from the law.

On Thursday a Polk County judge ruled “Save the 1” cannot join the lawsuit due to conflicts in arguments with the current plaintiffs and with conflicts of interest with the Thomas More Society which is representing the state.

The fetal heartbeat law became effective on July 1st, 2018 but has been blocked by an injunction until the lawsuit is settled.