Burn Your Nike Shoes? To Kneel Or Not To Kneel Is a Hot Question

DES MOINES, Iowa–The internet started lighting up with videos of people burning their Nike merchandise to protest that company’s decision to feature former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad campaign.

Kaepernick is now better known for his actions before a football game begins, rather than his play on the field for six years. In 2016, he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in the country. He was unable to find another job as quarterback in the league for either the 2017 or 2018 seasons and is suing the NFL for what he claims was the collusion of owners to refuse to let him play.

Other players have since joined the movement to kneel during the anthem. The result is passionate disagreement from fans about whether that is the appropriate manner and place to protest what is happening in the country.

Channel 13’s Dave Price asked people on Facebook to choose from this list to describe whether they would join the protest to burn Nike merchandise because of Kaepernick:

1. Get rid of your Nike stuff because kneeling during the national anthem is disrespectful

2. Buy Nike merchandise to support what Kaepernick is doing

3. Wish people would donate their things instead of destroying

4. Shake your head

5. Ignore all of this controversy