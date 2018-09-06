Campaign to Spread Sparkle in Memory of Girl Who Died of Cancer Complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –September 6th marks what would have been a big milestone for a girl who loved to spread her sparkle. Erin Moomey would have turned 16. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2013.

You'll see the Ankeny girl's legacy around town. Her family and friends raised $47,000 dollars to build a new playground in the courtyard at Blank Children's Hospital.

Family and friends still raise money every May at The Sparkle Run. The money goes to non-profits that help children with cancer.

During Erin’s birthday week, her cousin Sydney Rants wants people to spread the sparkle. That means do something nice for someone else, like give sweets to strangers or leave behind a dollar on the vending machine.

“Her personality was very radiant. She was always smiling and never complained about having cancer. She was very contagious and loved on everyone and made a huge impact on everyone's life,” said Rants.

You can see what people are doing to spread kindness in honor of Erin on the Spread Some Sparkle's Facebook page.